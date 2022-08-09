Yet another family violence today, in eastern Veneto, after other episodes in the last days of a trail that never seems to end. In Torre di Mosto (Venice) a man, Michele Beato, a 56-year-old ex-security guard, in the early afternoon of today first tried to kill his ex-wife, Rosa Silletti, 51, using a knife, then went to the garage of his home where he took his own life with a crossbow.

The woman, who after the separation had moved to the nearby town of San Stino di Livenza (Venice), had gone to her job as a cleaner in a barber shop in Torre di Mosto, not far from her ex-husband’s house. .

Around 2.00 pm, Beato would wait for her outside the shop, evidently knowing her hours and movements. When the woman got into the car, she broke the window from the outside and then hit her. Convinced that he had killed her, Beato would then head home, and use the crossbow to kill himself. The woman, rescued by Suem, is under observation in the hospital. The investigations are conducted by the Carabinieri.

Today, in Ivrea, the guarantee interrogation was held for the validation of the arrest of Giovenale Aragno, the 73-year-old retiree from Venaria Reale (Turin), who yesterday morning killed his wife, Silvana Arena, with a stick on the head.

According to the Public Prosecutor’s Office, which coordinates the investigation of the carabinieri, the origin of the crime would be the problems in the management of the couple’s eldest daughter, a 46-year-old housed in a therapeutic facility in Terni. Aragno himself had called 112 to report that he had attacked his wife; when the military arrived, the man was trying to clean up the crime scene.

Finally, in Verona, the investigating judge validated the arrest for attempted murder of Mohamed Riyaz Lathif, the 43-year-old Sri Lankan citizen who last August 3 in Verona tried to kill his 34-year-old wife, hitting her with five stab wounds.

The attack took place in the apartment in the Valdonega neighborhood, where the couple lives with their 9-year-old son, who witnessed the stabbing of his mother. The man, drunk, had also tried to hit his father-in-law who had intervened to defend his daughter. His wife has undergone two surgeries at the Veronese hospital in Borgo Trento, and she is not in danger of life.

Therefore, violence against women does not stop, especially in the family or couple. The latest report by the Ministry of the Interior, updated to date today, records 189 homicides, with 75 women victims, of which 65 were killed in the family or in the emotional environment; of these, 39 met death at the hands of their partner or ex. A continuously increasing trend: in general there is a + 10% of criminal events compared to 172 in the same period last year. The same percentage increase for female victims, which in the period of 2021 had been 68.

From the beginning of the year, on the other hand, a decrease has been recorded for crimes committed in the family or affective context, which dropped from 92 to 86 (-7%), while the number of female victims, again in this area, shows an increase in 10%, passing from 59 to 65. The first seven days of August recorded a woman killed in the family or in the emotional sphere.

Compared to the same period of 2021, the number of murders committed by the partner or ex-partner is decreasing, from 45 to 40 (-11%), and so also the female victims, who go from 40 to 39 ( -3%).