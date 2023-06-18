Verstappen reinforces leadership by winning in Montrea

First placed Dutch Formula 1 driver Max Verstappen (2-R) of Red Bull Racing, second placed Spanish Formula 1 driver Fernando Alonso (L) of Aston Martin, Chief Technical Officer Pierre Wache (2-L ) of Red Bull Racing and British Formula 3rd placed driver Lewis Hamilton (D) of Mercedes-AMG Petronas celebrates on the podium following the Formula One Canadian Formula One Grand Prix at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in Montreal, Canada , on June 18, 2023. (Formula One) EFE/EPA/ANDRE PICHETTE

the dutch Max Verstappen (Red Bull) strengthened its lead at the head of the Formula One World Cup by winning this Sunday the Canadian Grand Prixthe eighth of the championship, in which the Spanish Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) finished second and signed his sixth podium of the year, number 104 since he has competed in the premier class.

Verstappen, 25, achieved his sixth victory so far this yearmatching the 41 wins of the legendary Ayrton Sennawho won three World Cups for Brazil – by winning the Gilles Villeneuve circuit ahead of the double world champion from Asturias and the Englishman Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes), who finished third.

The other Spaniard, Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) finished fifth, just behind his teammate, the Monegasque Charles Leclerc; while the Mexican Sergio Pérez (Red Bull) – who, like the previous ones, improved six places from the start of the test – finished in sixth position in a test in which he set the fastest lap.

Verstappen now leads with 195 points69 more than ‘Checo’ and with 78 over the again masterful Alonso, in a second youth one month after turning 42 and who is third in a championship he won in 2005 and 2006.

Thai Alex Albon (Williams) finished seventh, one place ahead of Frenchman Esteban Ocon (Alpine).

Canadian Lance Stroll, Alonso’s new teammate at Aston Martin, and Finnish Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo), who finished ninth and tenth in Montreal, also entered the points.

The next race, the Austrian Grand Prix, will be held on July 2 at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg (Styria). EFE

