Vice Premier Zhang Guoqing Leads Efforts for Flood Control and Disaster Relief in Tianjin

Zhang Guoqing Leads Efforts in Tianjin’s Flood Control and Disaster Relief

Tianjin, China – Zhang Guoqing, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and vice premier of the State Council, arrived in Tianjin on the 5th to oversee flood control and disaster relief efforts. Appointed by General Secretary Xi Jinping, Zhang emphasized the importance of implementing Xi Jinping’s instructions and Premier Li Qiang’s requirements to protect the people’s lives and ensure smooth traffic.

Zhang Guoqing shared General Secretary Xi Jinping’s concerns and condolences with the frontline workers and residents engaged in flood control and disaster relief. The Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region has recently experienced heavy rainfall, and the downstream flood discharge in the Haihe River Basin is facing a critical challenge. In light of the uncertainty of incoming water from upstream, Zhang stressed the need to strengthen and raise weak dike sections and key dikes before the follow-up flood peak.

To address the situation effectively, relevant central enterprises and local state-owned companies were urged to fulfill their roles professionally. Zhang emphasized the importance of mobilizing and pre-setting emergency materials and equipment to respond efficiently to emergencies, such as the risk of piping and bursting due to continuous immersion. Hydrometeorological monitoring, research, judgment, and information sharing were also emphasized to improve overall planning and scheduling of various water conservancy projects in the river basin.

Furthermore, Zhang highlighted the need to accurately manage flood storage and detention areas to ensure the evacuation of all individuals from high-risk areas. He called for attention to the practical difficulties faced by relocated people, ensuring their basic needs for food, drinking water, clothing, and medicine are met. Zhang stressed the importance of implementing compensation and assistance policies promptly to guarantee peace of mind and social stability for affected individuals.

Zhang Guoqing’s visit and guidance in Tianjin serve as a testament to the Chinese government’s dedication to protecting the people and minimizing the impact of natural disasters. With the leadership of the Party Central Committee and the State Council, Tianjin is resolute in its commitment to successfully overcome the current flood control and disaster relief challenges.

