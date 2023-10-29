Home » Vice President of the Republic announces immediate assistance to the Department of Ñeembucú
News

Vice President of the Republic announces immediate assistance to the Department of Ñeembucú

by admin
Vice President of the Republic announces immediate assistance to the Department of Ñeembucú

Immediate assistance to Ñeembucú announced Vice President Alliana

During an interview by Radio Nacional Carlos Antonio López the Vice President of the Republic of Paraguay Pedro Alliana said that they are already coordinating actions with the Governor of Ñeembucú in order to do the data survey with the mayors of the 16 districts of Ñeembucú for immediate help.

Pedro Alliana said that he is already in communication with the Minister of National Emergency and the directors of Itaipú and Yacyretá in order to immediately bring aid to Pilar. Alliana stressed that it is necessary to report the needs in such a way that they can be coordinated. the AIDS.

In relation to the impact of the storm that occurred yesterday and continues today, the vice president reported that damage was also reported in other parts of the country, to which he added that contacts are also already being made in order to accompany the affected families in departments that were hit by this phenomenon.

See also  Public calamity declared in Playa Salguero in Santa Marta due to coastal erosion

You may also like

The Successful Launch Test of Pakistan’s Medium-Range Ballistic...

Detained in Neiva to serve a 10-year prison...

Implementing Practical Requirements: Wu Yangang Guides Second Batch...

Disaster without warning in Mexico: Hurricane Otis leaves...

22 miners killed in coal mine fire in...

Mike Pence Drops Out of Republican Presidential Race,...

The International Feminist Observation Brigades arrived in Chocó

The Return of the Yellow River Saury: Reappearance...

Who knows the man in the Corsa?

The second and final lunar eclipse of 2023...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy