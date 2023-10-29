Vice President of the Republic announces immediate assistance to the Department of Ñeembucú

Immediate assistance to Ñeembucú announced Vice President Alliana

During an interview by Radio Nacional Carlos Antonio López the Vice President of the Republic of Paraguay Pedro Alliana said that they are already coordinating actions with the Governor of Ñeembucú in order to do the data survey with the mayors of the 16 districts of Ñeembucú for immediate help.

Pedro Alliana said that he is already in communication with the Minister of National Emergency and the directors of Itaipú and Yacyretá in order to immediately bring aid to Pilar. Alliana stressed that it is necessary to report the needs in such a way that they can be coordinated. the AIDS.

In relation to the impact of the storm that occurred yesterday and continues today, the vice president reported that damage was also reported in other parts of the country, to which he added that contacts are also already being made in order to accompany the affected families in departments that were hit by this phenomenon.

