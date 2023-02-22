Two properties located in the rural area of ​​La Macarena and which were abandoned due to guerrilla pressure, remained in the hands of their legitimate owners.

Collaborators of the Meta Territorial Directorate of the URT, accompanied by the Municipal Promiscuous Judge and the Rapid Deployment Force (Fudra1) of the National Army, made the material delivery of the 110 hectares to the beneficiary family in compliance with the sentence handed down by a Court of the Villavicencio Specialized Circuit.

In 1998, these lands were adjudicated by the extinct Incoder to the married couple who dedicated themselves to cattle raising and crops of timber and fruit trees, from which they derived their livelihood. Although the inhabitants lived with the presence of the fronts 7, 40 and 42 of the Farc-EP; The problems for this family worsened in 2002, once the demilitarized zone came to an end, due to the fact that, due to their status as merchants, they were branded as paramilitary helpers and included in a list to be assassinated by the guerrillas.

The members of the family were miraculously saved after being escorted by the Army to leave the area. Then, with the entry into force of the Victims and Land Restitution Law, they turned to the Unit to bring their case to justice.

In the ruling, the judge ordered several State entities to accompany this family nucleus so that it accesses comprehensive reparation, which means that they will receive benefits, housing subsidies, technical advice, forgiveness of property tax debts, and a productive project to guarantee their food security, among others.

Source: Land Restitution Unit

