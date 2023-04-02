Social media pioneers shared a shocking video showing a burning balloon in the sky with two people on board.

Mexico ! Breaking news! Saturday, April 01, 2023, in the morning hours. a hot air balloon catches fire and collapses in Teotihuacan, 2 people are reportedly dead. The events occurred this morning in the vicinity of the Pyramid of the Sun and the area was cordoned off. pic.twitter.com/DlzJdv2oHH — Lenar (@Lerpc75) April 1, 2023

The balloon was flying in the air at an altitude of 200 meters from the surface of the earth, in the city of Teotihuacan, central Mexico, and minutes after the fire broke out, one of the two people threw himself from the hatch.

Despite the rising flames, the other person kept trying to control the burning balloon.

According to Mexican media, the two victims are a 39-year-old woman who threw herself and suffered second-degree burns to the face and a fracture of the right femur, while the other is a 50-year-old man.

He did not say if there were any other passengers on board.

