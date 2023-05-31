VIDEO: In the San Alejo citadel it ‘rained’ a bullet

In the San Alejo de Portoviejo citadel, and surrounding sectors, several shots were heard that alerted the public.

According to preliminary information, men aboard a vehicle carried out several shots into the air with various types of weapons.

Several videos circulate through social networks in which the detonations are heard.

Residents indicated that the gunmen fired for several minutes without having a specific objective.

Police went to the area to investigate the case.

In one of the streets of the sector were found several Bullet shells of different calibers.

It was also reported that at least one person was injured and was transferred to a health home.

It is unknown if these are injuries caused by projectiles or in another circumstance related to the event.

The residents of San Alejo indicated that for fear of being victims of a stray bullet they had to seek shelter.

In addition, they added that they heard several bullets fall on the roofs of the houses.

Some of the people, mainly women, broke down in tears in fear, they said.

It was also reported that after firing the shots, the unknown persons painted a wall with the name of a criminal organization.

camera recorded

A security camera recorded at least four men getting out of a vehicle and starting to shoot.

Apparently, they were looking for someone.

They walked down a street, but, as can be seen, they did not find their victim.

Later they walk in another direction and continue shooting.

