In La Guajira they arrested an alleged sexual abuser from Valledupar

When they were in a routine background check, the National Police captured Luis Miguel Castro Perales, accused of sexually abusing a minor in the township of Aguas Blancas, belonging to Valledupar.

His arrest materialized in a control operation carried out by uniformed officers in the municipality of La Jagua del Pilar, La Guajira.

Luis Miguel Castro was requested by the First Municipal Criminal Court with the function of Guarantee Control of Valledupar for the crime of abusive carnal access with a child under 14 years of age.

“Immediately the capture of this subject is made effective and his rights as a captured person are read to him, being left at the disposal of the competent authority to continue with his judicial process,” the Police reported.

The events investigated occurred in December 2022. According to the authorities, the young man in the township of Aguas Blancas took advantage of a girl.

Consequently, Luis Miguel Castro Perales was left at the disposal of the Prosecutor’s Office to be presented to the preliminary hearings to legalize his capture, imputation of charges, and imposition of a restraining measure.

