VIDEO: New case of unworthy freight in Medellín

The armed men appeared on a motorcycle and forced the occupants of the vehicle to hand over some valuable objects to them, stripping them of their belongings, including cell phones, jewelry and cash. They then fled the scene in the same vehicle.

However, although a patrol tried to stop them, in the end it was not possible to do anything to recover the belongings of the affected citizens, nor to catch them.

This case joins other cases of freight registered in Medellín in recent months, since this type of theft has become common not only in this city but also in other places in the country such as Bogotá where some measures have been taken that They seem to be insufficient.

It should be noted that freighting is a type of robbery in which criminals intercept victims on public roads and force them to hand over their belongings. This type of robbery has increased in Medellín in recent years, which has generated concern among citizens.

