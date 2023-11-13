Home » Djokovic kicks two rackets during the match against Rune at the Finals – Corriere TV
Novak Djokovic loses his head in the third set, then won, against Rune on his debut at the ATP Finals in Turin. The Serbian, after suffering a counterbreak, first broke two rackets with his kicks and then, at the end of the match, apologized especially to the children present: “I’m not proud of it, but I’m human too”

November 13, 2023 – Updated November 13, 2023, 8:09 pm

