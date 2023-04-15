Home » Villa Comunale closed on Sunday for the Vastese-Chieti match
Provision for safety reasons the one concerning the closure, for the entire day of Sunday 16 April, of the Municipal park of Vasto ahead of the football match between the Vastese and the Chieti scheduled in the nearby Aragona Stadium.

An order has been issued by the mayor in this regard Francis Menna.

Restrictions in the vicinity of the sports facility in via San Michele, for the parking of vehicles and vehicular traffic, will be observed from the morning.

