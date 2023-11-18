Villavicencio Court overturned ruling and sentenced man’s murderer

In response to an appeal filed by the Prosecutor’s Office against an acquittal ruling against the alleged perpetrator of aggravated homicide and aggravated illegal possession of firearms, the Superior Court of Villavicencio revoked said sentence and convicted the defendant.

For this reason Javier Fernando Manrique Martínez must serve a sentence of 35 years and 3 months (430 months) in prison as responsible for the death of Wilson Mateus Güisa, in events that occurred on July 31, 2012 in the San Carlos neighborhood of Villavicencio ( Goal).

The events occurred in the afternoon, as a result of a fight between two women on a public street in which relatives and acquaintances of those involved intervened and where an elderly adult was injured.

As a result, several of these people entered a house after the perpetrator of the attack. Where the victim, a relative of the owner of the home, was shot three times with a firearm that caused his death.

Although Manrique Martínez was prosecuted as allegedly responsible for the homicide in a ruling issued on June 22, 2022 by the 2nd Criminal Court of the Circuit that declared him innocent due to doubt, this decision was appealed by a prosecutor from the Life Unit of the Meta Section .

After reviewing the evidentiary material presented by the Prosecutor’s Office, the Court concluded and decided the matter, revoking the acquittal ruling and condemning Manrique Martínez as responsible for the crimes charged.

In this ruling, the Court denied the suspension of the execution of the sentence and house arrest for the convicted person, who must serve it in a prison.

Source: Attorney General’s Office

