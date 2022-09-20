The Milan Public Prosecutor’s Office is evaluating the complaint presented by the 22-year-old model against a 42-year-old PR who, according to the young woman’s story, would have forced her to take drugs, prostitute herself and suffer humiliation and physical violence even under the blackmail of sending his intimate images to family members. As far as it is known, the complaint presented in recent days by the lawyer of the 22-year-old ended up on the table of the deputy prosecutor Letizia Mannella. A step that leads, as a de facto consequence, to the opening of a file that will be assigned to a public prosecutor of the weaker groups pool for all the investigations on the case.

The girl, a 22-year-old South American of Italian origin who moved to the Lombard capital in the early months of 2021 waiting to receive citizenship, told her of the violence she suffered after accepting the hospitality of the 42-year-old, Turkish origin, reported to her by an acquaintance . After a first moment of kindness and concern, which led the girl to fall in love with him, the man – according to her story – turned into her tormentor, forced her to take drugs, prostitute herself and suffer endless humiliations for months. physical violence under the blackmail of sending her intimate images to family members. “From the first meeting – says the victim, represented by the lawyer Alexandro Maria Tirelli – he described himself as a fragile and unfortunate person, who had lived exclusively relationships with abusive, bullying and aggressive women and who, precisely for this reason, was to be his last relationship is shortly finished “. This attitude deceived the girl, who after an initial resistance, agreed to consume cocaine with him. “He told me he was a psychiatrist, although not registered, and that the use of drugs facilitated many to open up.”

At the end of March 2021 the girl – according to his story – moves in with him and the relationship changes, the man becomes more and more violent. “He is a sex obsessed person and I, for him, was willing to do anything. Under the influence of drugs I agreed to involve other people in our relationships and attended drug parties that he held at his home and which lasted days. . When I came to my senses I repented, but he kept telling me he loved me “. Maria’s story is full of passages in which we talk about parties, drugs, prostitution even in high-profile circuits in Milan and Porto Cervo. And some of the characters that emerged in the investigation of Alberto Genovese’s parties at “Terrazza Sentimento” follow the 42-year-old accused by the model on Instagram.

“Realizing the strong feeling I felt for him – continues the girl – he began to manipulate me psychologically by increasingly abusing my fragility: he humiliated me in public and insulted me if I could not find people willing to participate in his parties”. In the summer of 2021 a new phase begins, the PR says he is short of money: “… insisting on my weaknesses (I was alone, romantically involved and without a job and money) he asked me to have meetings with willing men to pay. It made me doubt my worth as a human being; I felt annihilated, useless, dirty. ” In September, with the visa expiring, the model returns to South America and even from there her PR forces her to prostitute herself to send him money. When she returns in October, the situation worsens. “She would regularly start beating me, slapping me hard if I cried; on one occasion she went so far as to put her hands on my neck, on another she forced me to have intercourse during a crying fit.” The story continues in the same way for months, she manages to earn 15 thousand euros for her tormentor but it is not enough. The model said she was still persecuted with threatening messages from the 42-year-old, who according to the first reports would have been denounced by other women in the past for the same attitudes.