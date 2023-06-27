Violent deaths do not give truce – Diario La Hora

In hours of Sunday night two murders in different places
of the city were registered, in both cases the victims died in
the act, while another would be seriously injured.
Two bloody events add up to a weekend of terror in which
there were several assassinations and attacks on private property, this
even when the forces of order carry out constant operations, to
avoid more hit men in the province, however, this does not seem to exercise
no results as the killings continue.
Murdered outside a house.
The Barrio 15 de Marzo once again is the site chosen by the
criminals to assassinate in hitman style, a young man from
approximately 22 years of age was shot on the outskirts of the
home of his parents while participating in a conversation with his
relatives.
The victim was identified as Kenner Cagua Valencia and was a native of
of the Tatica enclosure.
According to information provided by witnesses, the deceased today was preparing to travel
to Quito for a job offer, which is why I was waiting for the
departure time to travel to that city where a new
life with his wife and little daughter who today remains an orphan.
In the middle of a scene of pain, her mother cried, unable to believe that
his son was lying lifeless on the floor, since the shots fired at him
they tipped ended his life instantly.
One dead and one injured in the early hours of the morning.
In the La Primavera neighborhood, at dawn the residents
woke up when they heard continuous detonations
caused by firearms.
The deceased today was identified as José Luis Delgado García de
about 47 years.
The incident occurred around 12:30 a.m. this morning.
Sunday, in circumstances according to information provided by witnesses, the
victim was with a group of friends, moments that
The antisocials took advantage to surprise them and try to rob them, the
present when they saw the thugs with firearms while asking for
the cell phones left in a precipitous race, managing to escape, not like that
José Luis who died instantly and his friend who is seriously ill
wounded in a nursing home.
In this case, other hypotheses are also handled, so the
Criminalistics department carried out the expert opinion cordoning off the area
to find the indications of the motive of the crime that would be behind this
new violent death
In recent days the province of Esmeraldas has increased
notoriously the murder rate which suggests that the effort
of the National Police and Armed Forces for safeguarding the integrity
of the esmeraldas is not giving the expected positive results
to keep safe the population that remains in distress and
fear of acts of violence that occur at any time of the day and in
every place in the city of Esmeralda.