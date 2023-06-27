Violent deaths do not give truce – Diario La Hora

In hours of Sunday night two murders in different places

of the city were registered, in both cases the victims died in

the act, while another would be seriously injured.

Two bloody events add up to a weekend of terror in which

there were several assassinations and attacks on private property, this

even when the forces of order carry out constant operations, to

avoid more hit men in the province, however, this does not seem to exercise

no results as the killings continue.

Murdered outside a house.

The Barrio 15 de Marzo once again is the site chosen by the

criminals to assassinate in hitman style, a young man from

approximately 22 years of age was shot on the outskirts of the

home of his parents while participating in a conversation with his

relatives.

The victim was identified as Kenner Cagua Valencia and was a native of

of the Tatica enclosure.

According to information provided by witnesses, the deceased today was preparing to travel

to Quito for a job offer, which is why I was waiting for the

departure time to travel to that city where a new

life with his wife and little daughter who today remains an orphan.

In the middle of a scene of pain, her mother cried, unable to believe that

his son was lying lifeless on the floor, since the shots fired at him

they tipped ended his life instantly.

One dead and one injured in the early hours of the morning.

In the La Primavera neighborhood, at dawn the residents

woke up when they heard continuous detonations

caused by firearms.

The deceased today was identified as José Luis Delgado García de

about 47 years.

The incident occurred around 12:30 a.m. this morning.

Sunday, in circumstances according to information provided by witnesses, the

victim was with a group of friends, moments that

The antisocials took advantage to surprise them and try to rob them, the

present when they saw the thugs with firearms while asking for

the cell phones left in a precipitous race, managing to escape, not like that

José Luis who died instantly and his friend who is seriously ill

wounded in a nursing home.

In this case, other hypotheses are also handled, so the

Criminalistics department carried out the expert opinion cordoning off the area

to find the indications of the motive of the crime that would be behind this

new violent death

In recent days the province of Esmeraldas has increased

notoriously the murder rate which suggests that the effort

of the National Police and Armed Forces for safeguarding the integrity

of the esmeraldas is not giving the expected positive results

to keep safe the population that remains in distress and

fear of acts of violence that occur at any time of the day and in

every place in the city of Esmeralda.