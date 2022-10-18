The Sant’Artemio auditorium in Treviso, for five consecutive Saturdays (from November 5 to December 3), will host the 18th edition of VivaVoce Festival, the review dedicated to the best of a cappella music promoted by the VenetoCoro cultural association with the direction artistic of Andrea Trevisi. The event, in this 2022, definitely focuses on internationality: in fact, all groups and ensembles from abroad will celebrate, each with their own specialties and variations on the theme, a genre of undoubted charm that manages to capture a considerable number of enthusiasts in Italy.

The Councilor for Culture Lavinia Colonna Preti and the artistic director Andrea Trevisi

Saturday 5 November the opening of the festival will be up to The Brunettes, All-female German quartet that will arrive in the Peninsula for the first time offering a program focused on the timeless songs of the Beatles (to whom they have also dedicated an album recorded in the Abbey Road studios), not failing to get lost through pop, jazz and funk digressions always supported by the originality of the a cappella singing.

I Ringmasters

At the first Italian performance also the Swedes Ringmaster, a virtuoso quartet that, on Saturday 12 November, will bring on stage all the contagious energy of pop alongside the classic “barbershop”, the harmonic typology of choral singing usually performed by two tenors, a bass and a baritone; a unique peculiarity, which allowed them to be proclaimed, in 2012 in Portland, the “best barbershop quartet” in the world (the first non-American group ever to establish itself in the genre).

I B Vocal

Old friends, as well as “winners” of the 2020 online edition of VivaVoce with 250,000 views on the social media channels of the event, return to Treviso B Vocal, an Iberian group of five voices with a stratified repertoire and capable of combining humor, theater, flamenco, beatbox and Latin American at the same time (Saturday 19 November); in over twenty-five years of militancy, the quintet has held more than 3 thousand concerts, releasing seven albums and three DVDs, as well as accumulating prizes after prizes. Among others, the triumph at the “Vokal Total” in Graz (2006) and at the “Harmony Sweepstakes” Festival in New York. Among the many honors and moments to remember of their long journey, the performances in front of the king and queen of Spain; the Treviso concert will also seal the completion of the twinning between VivaVoce and B Vocal, the a cappella festival in Zaragoza.

Le Black Voices

From the UK, on ​​Saturday 26th November, Black Voices: second “all ladies” group of the festival, active since 1987, have been able to develop over the decades a rich sound and a repertoire embracing gospel, spiritual, African, Caribbean and English folk songs, jazz, pop and reggae, blending everything in a current. In the bag of their illustrious collaborations, it is impossible not to mention Ray Charles, Wynton Marsalis and Nina Simone.

To close the path of the festival, Saturday 3 December, i Rock4: the Dutch vocal group, among the absolute references of pop-rock for voices only at European level, will be characterized by the public for the risky arrangements and the ability to face apparently very complex challenges (from Queen to Metallica arriving at Sting, Massive Attack and Pink Floyd, among others). Concerts start at 8.45 pm; reservations and tickets available on the site vivavoce.tv, tel. 3895771284, [email protected]