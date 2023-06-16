14
- VOA Satellite TV-Talking about current affairs: Blinken is about to visit China, why does the United States seek dialogue with Beijing? Xi Jinping meets with Bill Gates, is Beijing playing the game of “cold politics and hot economy”? Voice of America Chinese Website- VOA Mandarin
- Analysis of important news-Xi Jinping’s “extreme” high-profile visit to China and Blinken’s visit to China RFI – Radio France Internationale
- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs: The United States should not imagine dealing with China from the perspective of strength, urging the United States to meet China halfway Oriental Fortune Network
- What exactly is Blinken going to Beijing to talk about? Why does the United States have low expectations? Voice of America Chinese Website- VOA Mandarin
- Commentary on the news – Xi Jinping met Gates but not Blinken? RFI – Radio France Internationale
- View full coverage on Google News