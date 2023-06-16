Home » If it were the general election now. Who would win? News Berlin – News Berlin Politics Current news on the Internet
News

If it were the general election now. Who would win? News Berlin – News Berlin Politics Current news on the Internet

by admin
If there were federal elections now, the proportions would be as follows: SPD – 19%; CDU – 28%; AfD – 18%; Green – 16%. The SPD is rapidly losing voter confidence. And that’s not surprising. Anarchy reigns in the SPD. Party members like Mr. Paul (see links below) allow themselves to be deceived by his employees as head of the company. Not only that, he is the parliamentary group leader of the SPD in Meckenheim and wants to become the city’s mayor in 2025. If he allows himself to treat his employees who make Mr. Paul’s money like this, how will he treat the people of town? At the same time, Mr. Paul can be sure of his impunity, because another member of the SPD, the Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany, Mr. Scholz, has his back. As I said, the SPD’s loss of trust and respect is justified.

See also  Saudi Arabia-Iran Reconciliation Secret Riyadh and Tehran What to Get? What kind of role does China play? | Politics | Al Jazeera

You may also like

Finally, former President Joseph Kabila comes out of...

Four mayors of Chocó exercise from outside due...

Application of the Three Day Fiction (FG) –...

Bukavu: a prefect on the run after embezzling...

Alarm in the municipality of Pelaya, two kidnappings...

Digital newspaper 17.06.2023 – Lääne Elu

Representative Archila participates in the preparation of the...

Uncle Kai’s storytelling debut at the 21st Beijing...

Colombia: Armed groups hamper humanitarian aid

They report a new day without registering homicides...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy