If it were the general election now. Who would win? News Berlin – News Berlin Politics Current news on the Internet

If there were federal elections now, the proportions would be as follows: SPD – 19%; CDU – 28%; AfD – 18%; Green – 16%. The SPD is rapidly losing voter confidence. And that’s not surprising. Anarchy reigns in the SPD. Party members like Mr. Paul (see links below) allow themselves to be deceived by his employees as head of the company. Not only that, he is the parliamentary group leader of the SPD in Meckenheim and wants to become the city’s mayor in 2025. If he allows himself to treat his employees who make Mr. Paul’s money like this, how will he treat the people of town? At the same time, Mr. Paul can be sure of his impunity, because another member of the SPD, the Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany, Mr. Scholz, has his back. As I said, the SPD’s loss of trust and respect is justified.