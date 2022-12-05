[NTD Times, Beijing time, December 04, 2022]Recently, a recording of a girl from a school in Gansu questioning the cabin staff was exposed on the Internet, triggering heated discussions among netizens. Later, the official report stated that the girl had admitted her mistake and apologized, which once again triggered a rebound in public opinion. Some people from the self-media posted an article complaining about the injustice of the girls, mocking the officials. Could it be that this method is used to “turn defeat into victory”?

On November 30, local time, a recording of an 18-year-old girl in Gansu questioning the cabin crew attracted widespread attention on the Internet. It can be seen from the recording that the girl’s school sent dozens of students to the shelter for centralized isolation due to the discovery of positive cases. Because the cabin was too cold and caused the students to catch a cold, the girl reported the heating problem to the staff many times and asked for cold medicine, but no one solved the problem. The girl lost control of her emotions, crying bitterly and questioning the staff: “Why do you drag half of the school to fill the cabin? What exactly do you want to do?”

This recording quickly aroused onlookers and heated discussions on the Internet. The next day (December 1), Lanzhou officials issued a notice confirming that the girl in the recording was Luo Moumou, a student of Gansu Finance and Trade College, and accused Luo Moumou of accusing the crew of the cabin. Agitated, he pushed the desktop work supplies to the ground, and forwarded the recording he recorded to the WeChat group, “causing bad influence.” The final announcement stated that the girl had “deeply realized her own mistakes” and apologized. Throughout the announcement, there was no introspection or criticism of the problems existing in the cabin.

After the official announcement was published, it once again triggered a big backlash in public opinion on the Internet.

Among the many grievances for the girl Luo Moumou, the WeChat public account “Bamboo Budao” published “Is this the legendary “turning defeat into victory”?” “The article has been popular among many netizens.

At the beginning of this article, it pointed out that when the female students in Gansu questioned the cabin staff, they were “heartbreaking”, and the cabin staff hesitated and couldn’t answer a word. The girl’s sobbing broke the hearts of those who heard it, but the official response put almost all the blame on the girl student. The author sighed, “Sure enough, students are easy to bully.”

The article questioned: “Where did the female student go wrong? How could there be such a report that makes people think three-dimensionally? What kind of person can write such a black and white response?” The article wrote, “Apologies, I’m afraid you are not Let her choose between expulsion or an apology?”

The article further analyzed and pointed out that this girl was frozen overnight in the shelter. She asked for cold medicine, but no one gave it, and she didn’t see her nucleic acid test results, so she questioned it reasonably and protected her rights reasonably. And the officials actually tried to cover up the problems in the cabin by forcing the girls to apologize, which I never thought of.

The article stated that the girl’s emotions were indeed a little agitated, but that was reasonable. The article questioned the official, “If you get others out of control, you can blame others for their mistakes. Who taught you?”

The article wrote, “I heard despair from the recording, but I didn’t see why the female student apologized until the end, and I didn’t see where she was wrong.”

The article pointed out that the late ambulance, positive personnel tested negative residents, heartbreaking recording, this should have happened within a month, the key is that the official not only did not admit the mistake, but instead pushed all the fault on the victim , that’s where it gets really scary.

