Volleyball: after the European Championship, the Azzurri retire in Cavalese – News

With the 2023 European Volleyball Championship concluded, the Italian women’s national team will meet on September 9 in Cavalese to prepare for the Olympic qualifying tournament scheduled in Lodz (Poland) from September 16 to 24.





For the collegiate in Val di Fiemme, Mazzanti has summoned fifteen athletes, from this group the fourteen who will compete in the pre-Olympic tournament will be chosen.





Alessia Orro, Francesca Bosio, Myriam Sylla (C), Elena Pietrini, Loveth Omoruyi, Alice Degradi, Francesca Villani, Sylvia Nwakalor, Ekaterina Antropova, Marina Lubian, Anna Danesi, Federica Squarcini, Linda Nwakalor, Eleonora Fersino and Beatrice Parrocchiale are called up. However, Paola Egonu will not be there.



breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

