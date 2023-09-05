Football: Media: Mega offer from al-Ittihad for Salah

football

According to a media report, Saudi Arabia’s champions al-Ittihad are preparing another offer for Egyptian striker Mohamed Salah. According to the British “inews”, it is said to be an offer to Liverpool FC in the amount of 250 million pounds (292.23 million euros). According to the tabloid The Sun, the club are offering £215m (€251.32m). In both cases, the record sum of 222 million euros that Paris Saint-Germain paid to FC Barcelona for Neymar in the summer of 2017 would be significantly exceeded.



05.09.2023 13.25

Online since today, 1.25 p.m

According to “The Sun”, a delegation from Saudi Arabia is said to have made its way to England on Monday. “inews” reported that sources at least assume that Salah wants to listen to the offer. His contract with the “Reds” is still valid for almost two years, he has been playing in Liverpool since summer 2017.

According to media reports, Liverpool FC only rejected an offer of 150 million pounds (175.34 million euros) on Friday. The “Reds” had given the club a definitive rejection, it said – the striker was not for sale. Previously, coach Jürgen Klopp had once again ruled out a change from Salah in a press conference. “Our attitude remains the same,” said Klopp. “There’s absolutely no doubt about that.”

The 31-year-old attacker is considered one of the key performers at Anfield. He signed a new three-year contract last year. At the beginning of August, Salah’s agent Ramy Abbas Issa stressed that his client had no intention of leaving the club. The exchange period in Saudi Arabia ends on Thursday at 11:59 p.m.