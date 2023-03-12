The Thuringian women only had slight difficulties at the beginning. But after Suhl got into the game, they dominated completely until they won the set 25:20. In the second period, the hostesses earned the luxury of 16 set balls, but only needed one to make it 25:8.

The Thuringian women were able to keep up well in the early stages, but lost the lead in the first set with a 5-0 run to make it 13-6, which Stuttgart easily played down with 25-13. The second set got tighter at 25:19, but the frontrunner also led without a break from 6:5. Up to 2:14 p.m. in the last section, the penultimate team could hope to catch up. However, Stuttgart secured seven match points from 21:17 and converted the second of them into victory.