Today we will see what happens to our body if we eat expired mozzarella. Let’s start by saying that mozzarella must usually be consumed within 2-3 days after the expiry date, provided that the surface does not appear altered or yellowed in any case.

Eating expired mozzarella: this is what happens to our body

In fact, consuming mozzarella that has expired for ten days exposes you to the danger of listeria monocytogenes: a deeply pathogenic bacterium for humans even at low levels. In any case, it is necessary to be careful as this bacterium is capable of reproducing even if it is subjected to refrigeration.

Listeria infection can also be detected in all dairy products that are prepared with unpasteurized milk. The people most exposed to risk, however, are individuals with compromised immune systems such as cancer patients, those suffering from diabetes, the elderly and newborns as well as pregnant women.

Then, let’s say that it is really remarkable to read the label accurately in order to be able to understand if we are dealing with a lactic or citric mozzarella. The list of ingredients in intrinsic mozzarella generally indicates four elements: milk, lactic ferments, rennet and salt.

In the ‘fast’ one, after the milk, salt and rennet, citric acid is added as an excellent acidity corrector or as lactic acid. By using this acid, the entire fermentation period with the lactic bacteria is skipped and precious time is obtained.

The one obtained is less tasty, because the aromatic notes conferred by the lactic bacteria are lost. In order to overcome this problem, however, it is possible to add a greater quantity of salt. The much more interesting thing to recognize is that expired mozzarella doesn’t necessarily have to be thrown away as it can be adapted into original and easy recipes.

Such as mozzarella alla pizzaiola, in carrozza, stringy fusilli, fried mozzarella, baked, bruschetta, pizzas and eggs with mozzarella. So here’s what happens if we eat the expired one and how to use it without throwing it away.