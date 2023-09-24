Voracious fire in the hills of Cali affected the fauna and flora

The fires that Cali has experienced in recent days are a worrying situation that not only affects the life of the flora and fauna, but can put citizens in the areas surrounding the conflagration at risk.

On September 21, several fires broke out in the city. One in the afternoon in the Buitrera sector that could be controlled after three hours of arduous work by the Cali Volunteer Firefighters who managed to put out the fire that occurred at kilometer 6, Tabares alley.

The work did not stop there, since the Alto Menga hill also began to burn. This incident began at 11:00 am, but it expanded quickly, so firefighters began to work to prevent it from continuing to spread and reach the urban area.

Tense moments were experienced, despite the hard work of 100 firefighter units that were distributed among the different fronts of the plant fire, including the La Betulia, Guacas, Altos de Menga, among others, sectors, they could not cope.

The firefighters were joined by several entities to help them, such as the Red Cross, the Military Forces, among others.

Colombia had its eyes on what was happening in Cali, but in the midst of the tragedy, it was evident that there is strength in unity and several people from Cali began donation campaigns for water, food and serum to give them to the heroes who were fighting against the voracious fire. .

#Outstanding | 36 water discharges were carried out by a Black Hawk UH-60L helicopter with its Bambi Bucket system in order to counteract forest fire outbreaks in the Altos de Menga sector. #Cali.https://t.co/0ShOXURUXz#CENRP@UNGRD #ProtectLife#CACOM7 #PlanAyacucho pic.twitter.com/ESzJXMHcas — Colombian Aerospace Force (@FuerzaAereaCol) September 22, 2023

Around midnight, firefighters reported that there was no longer a risk to nearby homes, but there were still certain outbreaks that they were trying to control.

On September 22, the fire began to flare up again, so the nearby population was evacuated preventively. At 2:00 pm the firefighters once again gave a report of calm by stating that the fire no longer represented a danger to the surrounding areas and during the night they confirmed control of the situation, with some hot spots.

If the fire that occurred yesterday taught us anything, it is that united as a city we managed to move forward. This is a message of gratitude to all the citizens who, with our different help, especially the firefighters, went to 10 to put out the fire. Let’s continue… pic.twitter.com/AWVAKZicZE — CaliWeb (@CaliWebCo) September 22, 2023

Pronouncements

According to the first investigations, the Cali Mayor’s Office would be aware that these events were intentionally caused, “they are fires by criminal hands or irresponsible hands, we think that they are criminal hands that burn the mountain with the purpose of subsequently installing informal settlements” said Jorge Ivan Ospina, mayor of the city.

A reward of up to 50 million pesos will be offered for those who provide information and help with the capture of those involved, the mayor added. The fire destroyed 120 hectares and put the Altos de Dapa neighborhood at risk.

Given the serious situation generated by forest fires in some municipalities and the increase in these events in recent hours, the departmental government is studying the possibility of declaring a public calamity to obtain the tools and technically and logistically support the relief agencies.

Fauna and flora, the most affected

Fire is not a game and its impact does not end when the conflagration stops. A forest fire is unconsciousness reflected in death and desolation that lasts over time.

And that is what has been happening in Cali with the flames that are devastating the mountains in the La Buitrera and Menga sectors.

The Administrative Department of Environmental Management-Dagma, works to inspect the affected wildlife, with specialized emergency equipment available for first aid.

“At this moment, the displacement of many species, especially mammals, marsupials and birds, is occurring naturally and as a result of what happened. It will be normal for us to have a high presence of animals in the surrounding areas. We invite citizens not to affect this transit; not feed them and only provide water,” said Franklin Castillo, deputy director of Quality at Dagma.

Unfortunately and despite the efforts, in the first field trips, two charred hares (Silvilagus brasiliensis) and a squirrel with grade 2 burns on the phalanges of the front and rear limbs and three nuches on the neck, thorax and left back were found. , with reserved prognosis.

In this same route work, articulated between the Ecosystem Conservation and Wildlife groups and with the support of the Carvajal company, some drinking fountains were implemented in strategic areas and possible passage of affected wildlife.

The fires also affected other animals such as guatines, opossums, guacharacas, iguanas, boas and various species of birds. In terms of flora, mortiños, myrtle, cucharos and chagualos were impacted.

It is important to keep in mind that forest fires are difficult to manage, especially due to the dry soil conditions in the affected areas. Added to this is the temperature of 34 degrees Celsius with a wind chill of 37, which has been occurring in the city, in addition to the strong wind currents.

