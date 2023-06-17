Home » Wagenknecht sees limit for refugees in Germany reached
by admin
Criticism from the left: Sahra Wagenknecht says according to a report that Germany can no longer take in any more refugees. There would be a limit depending on how bad the public infrastructure was.

Wagenknecht believes that the limit has been reached because of the political failure in the infrastructure

“Left-wing politician Sahra Wagenknecht believes that Germany can no longer take in any more refugees. “No country can cope with unlimited immigration,” Wagenknecht told Der Spiegel.

“There is a limit, and the worse the public infrastructure is, the lower it is.” When asked whether such a limit has been reached in Germany, she replies: “Yes, many cities and communities have long been overwhelmed.” In Germany “Due to political failure, tens of thousands of teachers, daycare places and apartments are already missing”. These problems were not caused by immigration, “but they are exacerbated by the high level of immigration,” said the member of the Bundestag.”

Report with material from the dts news agency

Photo: Refugees on the Balkan route, via dts news agency

