On July 10, 2022, a large number of angry depositors gathered outside the Zhengzhou branch of the Central Bank of China, demanding that village banks return their frozen deposits. (Handout / Courtesy Of An Anonymous Source / AFP)

[The Epoch Times, February 25, 2023]On February 24, Wang Zhe, the former secretary of the party committee of the Henan Rural Credit Cooperative Association (hereinafter referred to as Henan Rural Credit Cooperative), was investigated. Lu media pointed out that it was related to the case of Lu Yi, the actual controller of the new wealth group that manipulated five rural banks in Henan.

Caixin.com reported on February 25 that on February 24, the website of the Henan Provincial Commission for Discipline Inspection and Supervision revealed that Wang Zhe, the former party secretary of the Henan Rural Credit Cooperative, was under investigation.

According to public information, Wang Zhe was born in August 1960 in Huaxian County, Henan Province. He has worked in Henan Province for a long time. He once served as deputy director of Anyang City Planning Commission, deputy secretary of the Party Working Committee and director of the Management Committee of Anyang High-tech Industrial Development Zone. Linzhou Municipal Party Committee Secretary, Director of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress, Deputy Mayor of Jiaozuo City, Deputy Mayor of Zhengzhou City, Director of the Management Committee of Zhengdong New District, Member of the Standing Committee of the Zhengzhou Municipal Party Committee and Director of the Propaganda Department. In May 2016, Wang Zhe entered the Rural Credit Cooperative of Henan Province and served as Secretary of the Party Committee of the Rural Credit Cooperative of Henan Province. He worked in the China Banking Association from March 2019 until July 2020.

Wang Zhe’s successor, Wang Yong, the party secretary and chairman of the Henan Rural Credit Cooperative, was investigated last August as a member of the Standing Committee of the Henan Provincial Political Consultative Conference and deputy director of the Ethnic and Religious Committee. On September 2 last year, Chen Yimin, the former director of the Henan Rural Credit Cooperative, was also investigated.

Caixin.com reported that Wang Zhe, Wang Yong, and Chen Yimin were all involved in the case of Lv Yi, the real controller of New Fortune Group, which manipulated five rural banks in Henan.

Since April last year, four rural banks including Xinminsheng in Yuzhou, Henan Province, have experienced thunderstorms, making depositors unable to withdraw money, involving 40 billion yuan in deposits, involving about 420,000 depositors. On July 10, after about 3,000 victimized depositors were violently defending their rights in Zhengzhou, the government began to advance payments in batches. However, many large depositors are facing loss of money due to being accused of illegal fund-raising.

According to the Henan official notification, Lu Yi, the actual controller of Henan New Fortune Group Investment Holding Co., Ltd. (New Fortune Group for short), has illegally controlled four rural banks including Yuzhou Xinminsheng through complex shareholding relationships since 2011, and is suspected of implementing a series of serious crimes. crime. As of August 29, 234 people have been arrested by its criminal group. But Lu Yi himself is still at large.

Current commentator Chen Simin wrote an article in The Epoch Times earlier and pointed out that 20 years ago, the network behind Lu Yi was already larger than the local official circles in Henan, and had extensive involvement in the financial system. Lu Yi, like Xiao Jianhua, is not only a financial tycoon who rose up in the Jiang Zemin era, but also obviously a white glove for the powerful.

