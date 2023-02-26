The day has come challenge between Stefano Bonaccini and Elly Schlein for the primaries for the secretariat of the Democratic Party. 5,500 were set up throughout Italy gazebo which will remain open from 8 to 20.

To be able to vote, just bring the electoral card it’s a identity document. Other requirements: have dai 16 years up, be Italian citizens, if EU be resident in Italy while if non-EU with regular residence permit. In addition, pay the symbolic fee of 2 euro. For those who have already registered through Spid (a thousand voters), it will be possible vote online.

I am 165 the seats set up in the Capital. Few lines around the city at the opening. But on Sunday morning access the list to consult the nearest gazebo was impossible. The special page dedicated on the site of Pd it was not in fact reachable.

Only around lunchtime was the list available again. Here are some of the gazebos scattered around the city: piazza Fiume, piazza Indipendenza, piazza Mazzini, via Ghiberti in Testaccio, piazza del Popolo, piazza Vittorio and piazza San Cosimato, via Giulio Cesare and largo Somalia, via dei Marsi, via Conca d’Oro and via delle Isole Curzolane, via Corinaldo and via Diego Angeli, viale Marx and via Casal dei Pazzi, viale della Rustica and largo Agosta, via dell’archeologia and via Appia nuova, piazza dei Consoli and the Ostiense ring road, viale Pico Della Mirandola and piazza del Gazometro, viale di Tor Marancia and viale Silone, piazza Cine and via Castel di Leva, piazza Enrico Fermi and largo La Loggia, via di Casetta Mattei and piazza di Donna Olimpia, piazza San Giovanni di Dio and via di Val Cannuta, via di Torrevecchia and via di Valle Aurelia, piazza Giovenale and via Cassia, via di Grottarossa and via della Farnesina, via di Vigna Stelluti and via Acilia.