War in Israel and Gaza: UN reports 92 employees killed since war began

According to the report, mediators are negotiating a ceasefire and the release of hostages

According to information from the AP news agency, Israel and Hamas are currently negotiating with the mediation of several states three-day ceasefire – in return, about twelve of the Israeli hostages ibe released in the Gaza Strip. AP cites a UN representative and a Western diplomat, both of whom wished to remain anonymous.

The hostages who could be released as part of the agreement have: mostly foreign passports. In addition, the intermediaries should be provided with a complete List of all hostages which are in the control of Hamas terrorists. The right of the International Red Cross to visit the remaining hostages should also be negotiated. In return, according to the report, the agreement stipulates that more aid supplies and a limited amount of fuel for the civilian population in the Palestinian territory.

According to the AP, the negotiations are taking place Representatives of Egypt, Qatar and the USA as mediators involved. The head of the US secret service CIA is expected to discuss details with an Israeli delegation this week.

Share this: Facebook

X

