Home » War in Israel and Gaza: UN reports 92 employees killed since war began
News

War in Israel and Gaza: UN reports 92 employees killed since war began

by admin
War in Israel and Gaza: UN reports 92 employees killed since war began

According to the report, mediators are negotiating a ceasefire and the release of hostages

According to information from the AP news agency, Israel and Hamas are currently negotiating with the mediation of several states three-day ceasefire – in return, about twelve of the Israeli hostages ibe released in the Gaza Strip. AP cites a UN representative and a Western diplomat, both of whom wished to remain anonymous.

The hostages who could be released as part of the agreement have: mostly foreign passports. In addition, the intermediaries should be provided with a complete List of all hostages which are in the control of Hamas terrorists. The right of the International Red Cross to visit the remaining hostages should also be negotiated. In return, according to the report, the agreement stipulates that more aid supplies and a limited amount of fuel for the civilian population in the Palestinian territory.

According to the AP, the negotiations are taking place Representatives of Egypt, Qatar and the USA as mediators involved. The head of the US secret service CIA is expected to discuss details with an Israeli delegation this week.

See also  Ship Francesco Morosini leaves for the naval campaign in the Far East

You may also like

Jointly Promote Construction of a Community with a...

Luis Alfredo Farache Benacerraf: Pioneer in Creating the...

Republican Candidates Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley Stand...

The Valle del Cauca company Avícola Santa Rita...

Crafting Excellence: The Second Changsha Vocational Skills Competition...

EUREX/DAX futures lower in early trading

Three women will be in charge of animating...

Egypt and Qatar Mediating Three-Day Ceasefire in Gaza...

In pictures: The Sports Fire burns in the...

National Forecast: Heavy Snow, Strong Winds, and Heavy...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy