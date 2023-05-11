Home » Wasat translates Khair El-Din’s poems into Arabic
Hespress – Wael PortachineThursday 11 May 2023 – 01:08

In an edition of 7iber digital publications, poems by the Moroccan writer, Mohamed Khair El-Din, are prepared with a French expression. They were translated into Arabic by the poet and translator Mubarak Wasat.

This new edition, comprising seventy pages, includes translated poems by the late Khair El-Din, namely: “Black Nausea,” “This Blood,” “Crawling To My Navel,” and “Africa.”

The poet and translator Mubarak Wasat wrote that the writing of Muhammad Khair al-Din “is characterized by its amazing richness in unique, unexpected, and sometimes very strange images, and it seems as if it invades its owner from where he does not know. The dreamy dynamism in him is always at its maximum momentum, and it happens that he gives freedom to the hand in the practice of mechanical writing, and that he enjoys playing with words, and even creating new words (on rare occasions).”

After talking about the influence of the poet Rimbaud on the writer, Wasat warned that “surrealism has its main presence in the culture of Khair al-Din,” and its “radical, (visceral) intimate belonging to the simple people of the people, but rather from different peoples, and its saturation, in particular, the cultural heritage of the people of southern Morocco.

Mubarak Wasit, a Moroccan poet and translator, has published six collections of poetry. Among them are “a hydrogen butterfly,” “a man smiling at birds,” and “eyes that have traveled as long.”

