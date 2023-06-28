Home » Waste emergency in the province of Foggia, full landfills – Puglia
Waste emergency in the province of Foggia, full landfills – Puglia

Waste emergency in the province of Foggia, full landfills – Puglia

Long lines of vehicles in front of the Passo Breccioso lift

(ANSA) – FOGGIA, JUNE 28 – The waste emergency is back in the province of Foggia. Since yesterday a long line of trucks with waste has been stationed in front of the biostabilization plant of Passo Breccioso where many municipalities in the Foggia area deliver waste. This landfill, where waste is transformed into dry fraction, is full. And that of Mafredonia, the Marcegaglia, is also full, where dry waste should then be further processed for disposal in the nearby waste-to-energy plant, the Eta plant, which is undergoing maintenance work that could extend for another 10 days.

Also this morning several dozen heavy vehicles are blocked in front of the entrance to the Passo Breccioso lift.

The hauliers are in difficulty due to the high temperatures and the lack of toilets. And the municipalities are unable to carry out separate waste collection regularly in the cities.

“This situation which occurs cyclically is no longer sustainable: this emergency makes it practically impossible to collect the bins with an evident accumulation of rubbish on the streets. It is not the first time this has happened”, says the mayor of Apricena Antonio Potenza, who underlines how “municipalities cannot suffer this type of criticality, I therefore urge the attention of the Amiu and Region leaders in order to definitively remedy this type of emergency”. The mayor of San Severo Francesco Miglio reported the “emergency situation” to the prefecture of Foggia. And the mayor of Peschici, Luigi D’Arenzo, “invites the president of the Puglia Region Michele Emiliano to work urgently for a definitive resolution of the problem”.

The municipality of Foggia is apparently taking steps to urge the regional waste agency (Ager) to find and implement a solution that can avoid “the worsening of the situation”.

(ANSA).

See also  More missions also brought more strain on the Red Cross

