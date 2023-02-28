Home News Water pipe breaks in Venice, district floods – Veneto
Veritas technicians at work in Cannaregio

Due to the breakage of a 400-metre-long water pipeline in Lista di Spagna, the calle that connects the station to Rialto, the Cannaregio district of Venice is under water. Strong drops in water pressure are recorded, particularly evident on the upper floors. Inconvenience also for the commercial establishments located on the ground floor, which ended up partially under water. The technicians of Veritas, the company that manages some local public services, are intervening on the spot. (HANDLE).

