7
Profits, Gravina’s doubts
TORINO – According to a press release from the Juventus club, the Juventus filed the appeal to the Board of Guarantee at the CONI after the penalty of 15 points in the standings in the championship of A league.
Profits, Gravina’s doubts
Subscribe to Tuttosport
The digital edition of the newspaper, always with you
Wherever you are, all the information on: matches, stories, insights, interviews, comments, columns, rankings, scores, formations, previews.
Always with you, as you want