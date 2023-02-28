Home Health Juventus capital gains, appeal to the Board of Guarantee: official!
Juventus capital gains, appeal to the Board of Guarantee: official!

Juventus capital gains, appeal to the Board of Guarantee: official!

The editorial staff Tuesday 28 February 2023, 21:00

TORINO – According to a press release from the Juventus club, the Juventus filed the appeal to the Board of Guarantee at the CONI after the penalty of 15 points in the standings in the championship of A league.

