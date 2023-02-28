A team of researchers has found that people with higher blood levels of erythritol have a higher risk of experiencing a serious adverse cardiac event.

A group of scientists has linked the consumption of erythritol, a common artificial sweetener, with a significantly increased risk of heart attack or stroke. This was announced in an article published on Monday Nature Medicine. Researchers examined the medical records of 4,000 people in the United States and Europe and found that individuals with higher blood levels of erythritol were at a higher risk of suffering a serious cardiac event. Experts have also found that the consumption of this substance, a common sugar substitute in low-calorie and/or carbohydrate products, as well as ketogenic foods, facilitates theplatelet activation and clot formation. “Sweeteners like erythritol have rapidly gained popularity in recent years, but more research is needed on their long-term effectsexplains Stanley Hazen, chair of the Department of Cardiovascular and Metabolic Sciences at the Lerner Research Institute e lead author of the study.

Kabachki.photo/Shutterstock _

The expert also warned that cardiovascular disease, which is the leading cause of death worldwide, develops over time, so we must make sure that the food we eat “do not contribute in a hidden way“. “It is important to conduct more safety studies to examine the long-term effects of artificial sweeteners in general, and erythritol in particular, on the risks of heart attack and stroke, particularly in people exposed to heart disease.” Erythritol is a low-calorie, low-glycemic-index type of sweetener. It is a polyol, also known as sugar alcohol, which occurs as a white, odorless crystal with a sweet taste similar to table sugar. Erythritol occurs naturally in some fruits such as melons, pears and grapes, but it is also produced industrially through the fermentation of sugars from sources such as corn and wheat. Erythritol is very low in calories and doesn’t significantly raise blood sugar levels, making it a popular alternative to sugar for people looking to reduce their calorie intake or control their blood sugar. It can be used as a sugar substitute drinkssweets, Chocolatescandy, chewing gum, baked goods, ice cream, yogurt and other packaged food products.