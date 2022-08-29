Android 13 has been officially launched in mid-August, and major manufacturers have also begun to move. In addition to the upcoming release of new gaming machines, ASUS also launched the Android 13 beta test plan for ZenFone 9 last week, allowing users to take the lead Experience and help test the latest mobile phone systems.

ASUS announced the Android 13 beta system test of ZenFone 9 on the official ZenTalk forum on the 25th last week, inviting users to join the early experience of the new operating system, and assist ASUS in collecting new system problems and improving them. ASUS also reminded users to pay attention, Since it is a beta version, the system may have problems that are not as expected, and must be carefully evaluated before participating.

Users who want to join the beta testing program can apply to participate, just enter “Settings” > “System” > “System Updates” on the mobile phone, click the gear on the upper right, and select “Sign up for Beta Testing Activities”. You will be notified by e-mail. Before registering, please remember to confirm that the e-mail in the ASUS membership information is the received letter.

For details on the ASUS ZenFone 9 Android 13 beta testing program, please refer to the official ASUS ZenTalk forum post.