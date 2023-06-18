Water, water and more wastewater in Santa Marta

In some of these, work has been carried out, thus allowing a solution to be found.

There are others like the one that has been evident for several days on Avenida del Libertador with Carrera 27 and that has been causing discomfort to the inhabitants and merchants of the surroundings and obviously to drivers, mainly those of motorcycles who permanently have to take that road to commute.

As can be seen, this also generates environmental pollution, which is why those affected insistently call on the city’s Public Services Company to take action on the matter and end once and for all with this ‘karma’ that also of bad odors make the ‘Prettiest City in America’ ugly. Photo Ly Eric Amasifuen