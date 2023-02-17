The manager of Essmar, Hernán Ramírez, during the meeting held at Zuana Beach in Santa Marta, accompanied by the Superintendent of Residential Public Services, Dagoberto Quiroga, the executive vice president of business management of EPM, Santiago Ochoa Posada, and the manager of the A public company from Medellín, Jorge Carrillo, announced the level of administrative and financial direction that is required to improve and optimize the conditions of the infrastructure and operation of the aqueduct and sewerage systems.

Throughout the event, they reported on the diagnosis and improvement plan to be developed for the public service company, which evidences the need to immediately attend to a series of critical issues, focused mainly on the implementation of adequate information systems that support management and, likewise, guarantee data reliability.

For its part, EPM expects to execute an improvement plan with 276 actions for this year 2023, with the purpose of assessing the actions to follow, in the medium and long term, to contribute to the improvement of the company, Essmar.

Socialization of diagnosis and improvement plan for the company Essmar, in the Zuana Beach of Santa Marta.

“We come to carry out responsible work, rigorously, with a lot of technique, with a team of experts, which added to that of Essmar, we are going to make the Pearl of America a city with a better quality of life,” said Essmar’s Manager. .

Having said the above, some of the actions to be developed in water supply and sewerage services; It is the monitoring and cleaning of sewage networks, in order to prioritize replacement of infrastructure, before networks in poor condition; then, the implementation of a water program, not accounted for ‘ANC’, this, to mitigate the high levels of water losses and others. On the other hand, in order to increase the reliability of the system, they will optimize the operation of the pumps.

As for public lighting, they hope to develop a lighting plan with a five-year projection, through workflows and processes that allow maximum efficiency in the operation and thus have control over the assets.