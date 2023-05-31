Home » “We want people to feel safe”
News

“We want people to feel safe”

by admin
“We want people to feel safe”

Colonel Domingo Alfredo López Dales officially assumed the command of the Neiva Metropolitan Police. The officer will have several security challenges in the capital opita. DIARIO DEL HUILA, REPORT With a solemn police ceremony, the transmission of command of the Neiva Metropolitan Police Command was completed. He […]

The entrance “We want people to feel safe” It was first published in Diario del Huila.

See also  After many countries criticize the CCP for unfair trade, Xi Jinping talks about industrial subsidies | State-owned enterprises | Phase 1 trade agreement

You may also like

Gold thief turned himself in in Carinthia

Implicit call from Swedish Prime Minister to Erdogan

The classification is at home!

Playing the Strongest Voice of Openness and Cooperation—Written...

05/27/2023 – Fire in Aplerbeck: Fire in a...

Stroll of the peripheral grounds: return on the...

25 years of the ECB: An anniversary in...

New President Bola Ahmed Tinubu sworn in –...

“There are more than 40,000 victims a year...

China Rejects Invitation to Meet U.S. Defense Ministers,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy