Stroll of the peripheral grounds: return on the meetings of the weekend

Round leather lovers experienced joy again this weekend. This through several tournaments which furnished the activities of the peripheral grounds.

In the Vô, the Antoine Sedjro trophy revitalization tournament continues the stage of group matches. To this end, two matches were played this weekend. On Saturday, Team Sea from Tabligbo beat As Salam from Afagnan 2 goals to 1. On Sunday, it was the turn of Mono star from Agomé Glozou to defeat Lumière FC from Momé Djokopé 4 goals to 2. In Kpakpalakpenou, the friendship tournament continues on its merry way. 2 goals everywhere is the score recorded between Lumière FC from Agbedepeme and Amessouwo FC from Gbave. Us Klologo won Dragon from Atchanveglo 2 goals to 1.

The reconciliation tournament in Kéta-Assoukopé was the quarter-final stage. Zéphyr FC from Cotonou got their ticket to the next round thanks to their narrow 1-0 victory against Espoir de zio. Arc-en-ciel by Abalo Condji beat Petit Lion by Logopé 3 shots to 0 after zero to zero in regulation time. Dream Team of Zowla beat Go-Slow of Amadoté 2 goals to 1. Victory fc of Kéta Assoukopé was merciless for Zomati of Lomé 5 goals to 1.