Milk, is it true that it makes you fat? The answer of nutritionists that removes all doubts

The question that many ask is: does milk make you fat? Difficult to give up this much appreciated drink especially at breakfast. Today we will tell you the opinion of experts about this drink. Some nutritionists recommend it, some don’t. Let’s find out why together.

If you’re a milk lover, you’ve no doubt heard of the controversy surrounding its potential to make you fat. While some claim that milk is a nutritious and healthy food, others claim that it can cause unwanted weight gain. But what is the truth?

To answer this question, we consulted the most expert nutritionists and investigated scientific research on the subject. Read on to find out if milk makes you fat or not!

For some, milk is indispensable: because as adults we continue to drink it

Il Milk is a food that accompanies us from birth and often it becomes a real habit in our lives. Many of us continue to drink it even as adults, both as a main drink and as an ingredient in numerous dishes.

But why do we continue to drink milk even after childhood? First, milk contains important nutrients essential for our body, including high biological value proteins, calcium and B vitamins.

Many people associate the taste of milk with the feeling of well-being and comfort. In fact, according to some scientific research, the consumption of dairy products can stimulate the production of endorphins in the brain – chemicals that cause a feeling of relaxation and euphoria.

Finally, let’s not forget that milk is part of the Italian gastronomic culture: think of the traditional breakfast with cappuccino and croissant or the numerous recipes of Italian cuisine that involve the use of cheese or fresh cream. For many Italians, drinking milk is also a way to keep the culinary traditions of their country alive!

Benefits of milk

Milk is a drink loved by many, not only children but also adults. It is a food rich in nutrients essential for our body and can bring many health benefits.

First, milk is an important source of calcium, which helps keep bones strong and healthy. It also contains high biological value proteins, vitamins such as vitamin D and minerals such as phosphorus.

But the benefits of milk don’t stop there: Recent studies have shown that drinking milk regularly can reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease and type 2 diabetes. This may be due to the presence of unsaturated fats in milk, which can help improve heart health.

Several studies have suggested that drinking milk may help prevent obesity in adulthood. This is because the proteins in milk can increase the feeling of satiety and therefore reduce appetite.

Finally, it should be emphasized that the positive effects of consuming milk depend on the amount consumed: drinking too much can lead to digestive problems or even weight gain. However, if consumed in moderation as part of a balanced daily diet, it can certainly be a valuable contribution to a healthier life.

Does milk make you fat? The response of nutritionists

The milk it is a drink that is consumed by many of us since childhood, but we often hear about its effects on weight gain. But is it true that milk makes you fat? The answer is not simple and unequivocal, as it depends on several factors.

First of all, we need to consider the amount of fat contained in milk: although it is a food rich in proteins and vitamins, its excessive consumption can lead to an increase in calorie consumption daily. Therefore, for those trying to lose or maintain their ideal weight, it would be preferable to choose lighter variants such as low-fat yogurt or skimmed milk.

However, it should also be mentioned that some studies have shown that people who regularly include dairy products in their diet are less likely to develop obesity. This difference could be due to the presence of calcium in milk, which can reduce the accumulation of fat in fat cells.

In general, therefore, we can say that drinking moderately milk does not make you fat but rather helps to have a balanced food style and avoid bone problems thanks to the presence of calcium; however, if you want to keep your figure under control, it is better to opt for products with a low calorie content or even without animal fats.

Milk is sometimes recommended in diets and sometimes not: milk doesn’t always make you fat

Il milk is a controversial foodespecially when it comes to diets. In fact, there is no definitive answer as to whether or not milk should be included in a healthy, balanced diet. However, there are some things to consider.

First, it depends on the type of diet you are on. For example, if you follow a vegan or vegetarian diet, milk is not consumed for ethical and environmental reasons. Conversely, people who follow more traditional diets such as the Mediterranean diet they can include milk in their diet.

Furthermore, lactose intolerance must also be considered: many people suffer from this condition and therefore must avoid dairy products in their daily diet.

Finally, the amount of calories and fat contained in milk must also be evaluated: it is important to always choose products with a low fat content (such as low-fat yogurt) if you want to keep your figure under control.

The different types of milk

It is good to remember that there are different types of milk to choose from, including whole milk, skim milk, semi-skim milk, soy milk, almond milk, and the coconut milk.

Cow milk: cow’s milk is the most common type of milk and is usually found in supermarkets. – Goat’s milk: goat’s milk is similar to cow’s milk, but has a stronger flavor and a creamier texture;

In general, skim milk has fewer calories than whole milk and other types of milk. On average, one cup of whole milk contains about 150 calories, while a cup of skim milk contains about 90 calories. When trying to limit calorie intake, therefore, skim milk may be the best choice.

However, it is important to note that almond milk and coconut milk they’re even lower in calories than skim milk, but they’re also low in protein and other important nutrients, so it’s important to make sure you’re incorporating other sources of these nutrients into your diet.

There are many factors to take into consideration first to decide whether or not to include milk in our diet daily. The best thing is to consult with a dietitian or a professional nutritionist to understand what is the right choice for us.