Tragedy in Arma di Taggia, in the Imperia area, where a woman burned to death inside a camper that caught fire in the afternoon in a parking area near the cycle path. From her first information, the victim, a disabled 50-year-old Italian, lived on board her vehicle alone with her dog, who also died in the flames. Some passers-by who saw the vehicle engulfed in flames were calling for help. On the spot the firefighters who extinguished the stake and on board found the woman’s body; it was not possible to do anything other than ascertain her death. The investigations on the case are in the hands of the carabinieri of the Sanremo operational unit. The report of the firefighters is awaited but from the first information there would be no evidence of triggers and therefore of malicious action. It is not excluded that the fire was caused by accidental causes. At the moment, the hypothesis of willful misconduct would seem excluded. According to some witnesses, the woman looked out the window of the camper just before it was engulfed in flames. Originally from Piedmont, the 53-year-old needed a wheelchair to get around. At that moment she was alone with the dog, while her partner had gone on an errand.