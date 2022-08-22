In the coming days there will be two main protagonists of the weather on our country. The first will be the high pressure that will be able to protect the North and much of the Center, the second will be a cyclonic vortex that from the Balkans will threatenly approach the South. Antonio Sanòdirector and founder of the site www.iLMeteo.it informs that the westward decentralized position of the anticyclone will favor the descent of northerly currents on all regions.

The wind, mainly from the Mistral, in addition to bringing a more acceptable climate to all regions, will favor the formation of a vortex that will point the regions from the Balkans

southerners. Consequently, the weather will be predominantly sunny in the North (especially in the West), over much of the Center, in Sardinia and in western Sicily.

On the rest of the regions, in particular in the South, the atmosphere will gradually become increasingly unstable and with very strong thunderstorms which, especially from Tuesday 23, will hit Puglia, Basilicata, Campania, Calabria and central-eastern Sicily. Given the still very warm seas, atmospheric phenomena can also be violent, with

risk of intense hail and with the possible formation of water vortices or, in more extreme cases, of tornadoes.

From a thermal point of view, temperatures will remain on average with the period at least until Wednesday 24, except for physiological decreases due to bad weather, after which they will tend to rise above the average by a few degrees, but the heat will never be as unbearable as it is. been for much of this summer.

IN DETAIL

Monday 22nd August. In the North: prevailing sun. Middle: good weather. In the South: some rain on Calabria and Sicily.

Tuesday 23 August. In the North: many clouds in the Northeast. In the center: showers on Abruzzo and Molise, then also on the lower Lazio. In the South: strong thunderstorms possible everywhere.

Wednesday 24th August. In the North: good weather and pleasant heat. Center: partly cloudy sky. In the South: still storms, especially in Campania, Basilicata and Calabria.

Trend. From Thursday the pressure has increased further, the sun more prevalent.