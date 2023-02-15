The Constructora FG SAS, construction contractor of Calle 30, allows itself to inform the community of Santa Marta, which has installed its information point about the RECONSTRUCTION OF CIVIL, ARCHITECTURAL, HYDRAULIC, ELECTRICAL WORKS AND ALL THOSE ACTIVITIES NECESSARY FOR THE CONSTRUCTION CALLE 30 BETWEEN CARRERA 5 – CARRERA 9, FOR THE STRATEGIC PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION SYSTEM – SETP, on Calle 30 No 12-56 Floor 2, Martinete neighborhood with hours of operation is from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. ; 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm and from 8:30 am to 11:30 am; email This email address is being protected from spam bots. You need to have JavaScript enabled to view it. and contact number 3113535064.