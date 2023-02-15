The whites beat Pablo Machín’s team in a comfortable match with goals from Asensio, two from Benzema -from a penalty- and another from Modric

Ancelotti’s team closes the gap with Barcelona in the table, although the Catalans are still 8 points behind in the table

Real Madrid did their homework against Elche in a game without much history that the whites pulled off thanks to the goals from Asensio, Benzema -two penalties- and Modric (4-0). With this victory, Ancelotti’s team closes the gap with the leader Barcelona in the table, which is now eight points behind.

Pablo Machín’s team barely offered resistance, which collapsed after the early goal scored by Asensio against a sleeping French-green defense. Before the break, Benzema sealed the contest with two penalties, the first of them clear and the second doubtfuland already in the second part Modric put the finishing touch to the bottom of the category.

THESE WERE THE MATCH NOTES

6 Andriy Lunin, portero Bored He was hardly forced to intervene in the game due to the ineffectiveness of Elche from three quarters of the field. When they looked for the cups, the ball was always outside the three sticks. A billed day without work.

6 Carvajal, defense Shy It was a party to vindicate itself and it was left halfway. His lane was a highway and he did not know how to take advantage of the circumstance. He gave the feeling that he played at half throttle thinking about everything that is coming now. See also Rayo Vallecano-Real Madrid 3-2: first league defeat for Ancelotti

6 Eder Militao, defender Convenient The Elche forwards were friends for him. Very placid game from the Brazilian, who was not forced to act as a fire extinguisher as he has had to do so many times this season.

7 nacho, defense Focused Ancelotti already said it. There are two types of defenses: optimists and pessimists. Nacho is one of the second, as the coach said, but his suit suits him wonderfully because he always keeps him alert, whether he is playing as a winger or a center back. Against Elche he had to do it in the axis of the rear and once again showed that concentration is his main virtue. Even from above, despite his height, he was impregnable.

5 David Alaba, defender lateralized He had to play on the wing because of Mendy’s injury and he was seen in attack, where the Austrian shines when they leave him. Elche’s defensive weakness played in his favor. He still has a lot left, however, to get to his best level.

6 Fede Valverde, midfielder Necessary He saw his ascending line slowed down with a match that was neither fu nor fa. He brushed the goal in the first half with a good shot from outside the area, but he continues to be seen scattered. Even so, he is an essential piece for Ancelotti for all that he contributes both in attack with his runs and in defense with his lungs.

6 Eduardo Camavinga, midfielder Game He returned to play where he likes the most, as a midfielder. But he is a want and cannot. He risks too much in getting the ball out and his losses in the midfield complicate life for his teammates. When he sees the field from the front and with spaces is something else, but he still has to work a lot to learn the trade of a pivot, one of the most important responsibilities of a soccer team. See also Nations League, Spain-France 1-2: goals from Oyarzabal, Benzema and Mbappé

7 Dani Ceballos, midfielder Clairvoyant Another good game for the Andalusian midfielder, who is earning his time being a starter in the game against Liverpool. Without Modric in the eleven, he was the true celebrity of Ancelotti’s team. He gave Rodrygo a pass within reach of the chosen ones. He has plenty of clarity when he has the ball at his feet.

6 Marco Asensio, midfielder opportunist He opened the path to victory for his team with a good individual move after beating two tame Elche defenders with a twist of the waist. The definition continues to be his strong point. This time he resolved by placing the ball with the inside of his left foot. After the break, he came close to making it 4-0 on a volley that Badia took from him.

6 Karim Benzema, delantero Specialist He forced the 2-0 penalty with a header that he himself was in charge of transforming and repeated on the edge of the break from eleven meters. Other than that, little else. He continues to fail to generate for his teammates this season.

5 Rodrygo Goes, striker Off He went from the right to the left in the absence of Vinicius due to injury. He made his best play at the start, an internship that ended with a bitten heel from Benzema. After the break, he fired into Edgar’s hands on a clear shot coming like a truck past him.

6 Tchouaméni, midfielder Participative He jumped onto the field in the 68th minute to rest Valverde, who was already in charge, and formed a partner in midfield with Camavinga. More minutes of filming for him, after overcoming his injury, facing Liverpool, where he will command the engine room. See also Spanish Super Cup: Barcelona in the final, Betis knocked out on penalties

7 Luka Modric, midfielder Fresco He entered through Ceballos with the game already decided. The Croatian is already only for the important things, but Ancelotti does not want him to rust. He is still capital and he showed it with a kick to the squad that made it 4-0 on the scoreboard.

5 Alvaro Odriozola, defender reliever He took over from Carvajal in the final stretch to oxygenate the Madrid right-back and filled out the file without further ado. He is an absolute wardrobe staple and he knows it.

S.C. Mariano Diaz, striker Combative He replaced Benzema with ten minutes to go and fought off the rival center-backs without much luck, as almost always. This is his last year at Real Madrid.