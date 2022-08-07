The tail of a perturbation in transit over central-eastern Europe is affecting the northern regions where the anticyclone gives way to an unstable air mass within which the development of locally intense thunderstorms is likely. In these conditions, thanks also to the triggering of slightly cooler winds, temperatures in the North are dropping, returning closer to average.

More bearable heat

The northerly winds will also reach the central Adriatic regions, determining a reduction in temperatures here too. In the rest of the Center-South, however, Sunday will still be characterized by intense heat, with peaks of up to 37-38 degrees, however, which is destined to diminish in the first part of next week; by Tuesday the heat wave will in fact cease throughout the country and the heat will become more bearable almost everywhere. From today, but especially from tomorrow, we will see an increase in atmospheric instability also in the central-southern regions.

Thunderstorms in the Center-South

Until August 15th, a stable situation is emerging, especially in the North, while the Center-South will probably be affected by more unstable weather conditions, with some local thunderstorms. The heat will typically be summer, with temperatures that, especially towards the weekend, could return to slightly increase, but without excess.

Yellow alert in seven regions

Alert today in seven regions of the Center-North for thunderstorms and rainfall: these are Piedmont, Valle D’Aosta, Lombardy, Trentino Alto Adige, Veneto, Emilia-Romagna and Tuscany. The perturbation that reached Northern Italy from France is leading to infiltrations of cold air at high altitudes which determine a marked atmospheric instability. Particularly intense phenomena are expected on the flat areas of Lombardy, Piedmont and Emilia-Romagna, where on Saturday evening there were hailstorms in Piacentino, but also on Piedmont, the Autonomous Province of Bolzano and Veneto. The phenomena are accompanied in some cases by hailstorms and strong gusts of wind.

Bad weather in the Alessandria area

Bad weather night between Novese, Ovadese, Tortonese and Casalese, in the province of Alessandria. Firefighters engaged in the safety of fallen trees after being struck by lightning and crumbling poles. An accident occurred in Casale Monferrato due to the surface made slippery by the weather conditions. A car carrying 2 young people, aged 36 and 35, hit and knocked down a public lighting pole, and then overturned. Driver and passenger were transported to the hospital in Alexandria for investigations.

In the Acquese the rain also fell in the Spigno Monferrato area, which for days had been affected by fires in a forest in the Rocchetta and Bergaggiolo localities. “Even if only the dust was wet – explains the mayor Antonio Visconti – somehow the intensity of the outbreaks was reduced”. The vehicles of Alessandria and Acqui are in the return phase; the volunteers from Canelli and Nizza remain in charge, the most demanding front being the Asti area.

The wind blows off PalaLancia in Chivasso

The strong storm that struck in the night caused extensive damage to the PalaLancia in via Favorita in Chivasso (Turin). The wind uncovered the structure, taking away the sheet metal roof: in a few minutes the interior was flooded making the structure unusable. The safety intervention of the firefighters is in progress. This will then be followed by an estimate of the damage by the Municipality’s technicians. The PalaLancia is used as a sports hall by many sports clubs and, recently, it had been temporarily converted into a vaccination hub.

Forecast for Monday 8 August

Between the night and the first part of tomorrow morning scattered clouds and weather still a little unstable in the North with local rains and thunderstorms, more probable and widespread between Piedmont, Lombardy and the western sectors of Veneto and Emilia; in the afternoon the phenomena in the North will tend to focus on the Alps and the Apennines. In the Center-South, initially mostly sunny weather but with a tendency to develop numerous showers or thunderstorms in the Center and in the inland areas of the South and the Islands. Maximum temperatures slightly rising in the North-West, decreasing in the Center-South. Generally light northerly winds, except for temporary intense gusts in thunderstorm areas. Seas little moved or locally a little moved.