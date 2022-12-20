(ilMeteo.it) – Warm Christmas instead of white Christmas, this could be the new Christmas carol with climate change. As in 2021, the Christmas holidays will be very hot, even 7-8 degrees above the average for the period. After all, from 1980 to today, there has been an average of one Christmas out of 10 with snow: the rest is warm Christmas.

Lorenzo Tedici, meteorologist of the site www.iLMeteo.it, confirms the presence of the Christmas anticyclone for at least a week, with mild and pleasant temperatures. But it won’t be nice and sunny everywhere. As always in winter we have to make many clarifications regarding the forecasted weather, with an African anticyclone or, in other words, with a vast high pressure field of subtropical origin.

The clarifications concern in particular the Po Valley, the Ligurian and Tyrrhenian sectors: in these areas, in winter, the African anticyclone often brings low clouds, and also on this occasion it will favor gray skies and occasional drizzle.

In summary, this week will often be cloudy on the central-northern plains: the anomalous heat and good weather will in fact be the protagonists above all in the mountains and, as far as the plains are concerned, on the Adriatic regions and in the South where we expect temperatures of 20-22° c. For holy Christmas in Sicily we will be able to touch the 25 graphs again as happened in the last few days: a warm Christmas indeed.

But not the whole week will be calm and flat and, above all, not the whole holiday period will be monotony; at the moment, in fact, the passage of an Atlantic perturbation is expected on the day of the winter solstice, Wednesday 21 December: beware of rainfall that could be intense in Liguria at times, with some showers or thunderstorms out of season also between Lower Lombardy, Emilia Romagna and Tuscany. In fact, a rapid pocket with polar air is expected at high altitudes which could trigger intense phenomena in central Liguria. The transition will be very fast and from Thursday everything will be back to normal.

Against the monotony of the anticyclone, the models also indicate the possibility of a drop in temperatures after 29 December: a load of cold could arrive from the Porta della Bora which would stiffen the New Year’s Eve period a bit, with some frosts especially in the plains padana. We will talk about it later if the projection should be confirmed.

IN DETAIL

Tuesday 20th December. In the north: overcast in the plains, sun in the mountains. Middle: clear or partly cloudy, mild climate. In the south: good weather and rising temperatures.

Wednesday 21st December. In the north: overcast skies with scattered rains in the plains, sometimes intense showers in Liguria. In the center: rain scattered over Tuscany, western Umbria and upper Lazio. In the south: sunny and mild.

Thursday 22nd December. In the north: fog and overcast in the plains, sun in the mountains. Middle: overcast sky with scattered showers and local mists. In the south: sun and heat for the period, some gathering due to maritime clouds on the Tyrrhenian side.

Trend. Christmas anticyclone increasingly strong, mostly sunny December 25th.