Weekend without homicides in Neiva

Over the weekend, the Neiva metropolitan area managed to pass without any homicide incidents in its entire jurisdiction.

From Friday to Sunday, no cases of affectation to life were reported in the metropolitan area. This achievement adds to the continuous efforts made since January 1 of this year, which has led to a significant 14% reduction in homicides, with 8 fewer cases compared to the previous year. Furthermore, decreases of 58% have been observed in auto theft, 45% in sexual crimes and 39% in cases of domestic violence.

Over the weekend, the authorities carried out various operations that resulted in the capture of 10 people and the apprehension of 1 adolescent. The arrests were made for different reasons, including court orders, possession of narcotics, domestic violence, illegal possession of firearms, personal injuries and false trademarks.

In relation to the fight against theft, the success of the “Automobile Plan” and “Hunter Plan” plans stands out, which allowed the recovery of two vehicles and a motorcycle.

The 123 emergency line received a total of 3,073 calls over the weekend, with notable reports of disturbances to public peace, fights, the presence of suspicious persons and domestic violence.

Regarding the application of the National Code of Citizen Security and Coexistence, 23 subpoena orders were imposed for behaviors contrary to coexistence, mainly related to the possession of sharp weapons, consumption of psychoactive substances in prohibited places, closure of establishments due to lack of documentation, participation in fights and use of cell phones with reports of loss or theft.

Colonel Domingo Alfredo López Dales, commander of the Neiva Metropolitan Police, expressed his satisfaction with the results obtained and reaffirmed his commitment to continue working together with the community to effectively counteract the criminal phenomenon. He called on the public to collaborate with the authorities by providing accurate and timely information that allows the capture of criminals and guarantees the safety and tranquility of all the inhabitants of Neiva.

