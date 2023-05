On the occasion of the “800 years of Wels” anniversary, the Wels town festival had a highly successful restart last year, with 110,000 visitors. That is the high bar for the new edition of the event, which will again take place on Friday, June 30th and Saturday, July 1st with a 40-hour program throughout the city centre. Around 100 partners, clubs, companies, schools and organizations are there, and OÖ Nachrichten is on board as a media partner.