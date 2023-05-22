WHA again rejects Taiwan as observer

22.05.2023



The 76th World Health Assembly (WHA) decided on Monday not to invite Taiwan to participate in the current WHO Assembly, which will be held from May 21 to 30. Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed regret and dissatisfaction with this result. Beijing said that the World Health Assembly’s rejection of so-called Taiwan-related proposals for many years in a row fully demonstrated that the one-China principle “allows no challenge”.

(Deutsche Welle Chinese website) As the People’s Republic of China gained Chinese representation in the United Nations in 1971, the government of the Republic of China was forced to withdraw from the United Nations and its affiliated agencies including the World Health Organization. The 25th World Health Assembly (WHA) in 1972 decided that the People’s Republic of China would formally replace the Republic of China‘s seat in the World Health Organization. Since 1997, the Republic of China has tried to rejoin the World Health Organization and the World Health Assembly under different names every year, but was rejected by the WHO Secretariat. From 2009 to 2016, when relations across the Taiwan Strait were warming up, Taiwan was allowed to participate in the World Health Assembly as an observer. But since 2017,Taiwan is no longer invited to attend the World Health Assemblyand this session is no exception.

This Monday (May 22), the General Committee and the plenary session of the 76th World Health Assembly made separate decisions to reject the proposals proposed by Taiwan’s allies Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Belize, Swaziland and Tuvalu. The proposal of “inviting Taiwan to participate in the World Health Assembly as an observer” was included in the agenda of the assembly.

Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs: Only Taiwan’s democratically elected government can represent Taiwan’s 23.5 million people

Regarding this result, Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs wrote in a statement issued on May 23, “China‘s practice of repeatedly using politics to override the public interests of global health security and harming the health and human rights of the people of Taiwan is unacceptable to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. China also Falsely claiming that proper arrangements have been made for Taiwan’s participation in global health affairs, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs rejects China‘s lies and bullying practices that mislead the international community. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterates that only Taiwan’s democratically elected government can represent Taiwan’s 23.5 million people in the WHO and other international organizations The people; the health and human rights of the people of Taiwan are protected by the Chinese government, and the Chinese government has neither the right nor the ability to do it for us.”

On May 21, Taiwan’s Minister of Health and Welfare Xue Ruiyuan stated at an event held by the Geneva Press Club, “Excluding Taiwan from the WHO not only endangers the right to health of the 23.5 million people in Taiwan, but also seriously undermines the health of the WHO.” to organize efforts to achieve universal health. He warned that excluding Taiwan from the WHO would hinder the rapid and effective sharing of information needed to prevent or more effectively respond to the next pandemic threat. He worried about Taiwan It will become a gap in the international epidemic prevention system for the next pandemic and “have a terrible impact on the whole world.” According to Taiwan media reports, Xue Ruiyuan led the WHO mission to Switzerland on May 19. The delegation included several legislators and official.

China’s foreign ministry: ‘Gap in international epidemic prevention system’ is nonsense

Regarding the refusal of the World Health Assembly to include the proposal of “inviting Taiwan to participate in the World Health Assembly as an observer” on the agenda of the World Health Assembly, the spokesperson of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, “Taiwan’s Democratic Progressive Party authorities have disregarded the wishes of all parties and the well-being of the people of Taiwan compatriots, and insisted on instigating their so-called “Countries with diplomatic relations” engaged in Taiwan-related proposals”, “Before the opening of the conference, nearly 100 countries expressed their adherence to the one-China principle and opposed Taiwan’s participation in the World Health Assembly by sending letters to the WHO and issuing statements.”

The spokesperson also said, “The Chinese central government attaches great importance to the health and well-being of Taiwan compatriots. Under the premise of the one-China principle, proper arrangements have been made for Taiwan’s participation in global health affairs. After the outbreak of the new crown epidemic, the Chinese central government has sent Taiwan The epidemic has been reported more than 500 times. In the past year, health experts from Taiwan have been approved to participate in 26 WHO technical activities in 24 batches. There is a contact point for the International Health Regulations in Taiwan, which can obtain and report information on health emergencies in a timely manner. The so-called ‘ The “gap in the international epidemic prevention system” is simply nonsense… We once again advise the DPP authorities that public opinion must not be violated, and self-immolation is the only way to play with fire, and there is no way out for “using the epidemic to seek independence.”

warning from washington

Washington has warned in recent days of the WHO’s continued exclusion of Taiwan. The U.S. Mission in Geneva tweeted on May 20: “Isolating Taiwan from the 76th WHA…undermines the WHO-led effort as we continue to address new health threats emerging around the world Inclusive global public health collaboration.”

In this regard, the spokesperson of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs sternly warned on May 22, “China also urges individual countries not to pretend to be confused, stop politicizing the health issue, stop using the Taiwan issue to interfere in China‘s internal affairs, and stop using Taiwan as a system.” Hua’s wrong approach.”

