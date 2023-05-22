[Promote the spirit of the Mongolian horse]”Create something out of nothing” to cultivate emerging industries “Grow out of nothing” to enhance traditional industries Decrypt the “innovation code” for industrial transformation and upgrading of rare earth high-tech zones-News Center-Inner Mongolia News Network

On the morning of May 20, in the electrolysis workshop of Baotou Huading Copper Industry Development Co., Ltd. in Hope Industrial Park of Rare Earth High-tech Zone, factory director Zhi Enrong was inspecting the electrolysis cell. Accompanied by the rumbling sound of the machine, two special cranes shuttle back and forth above the 236 electrolyzers to extract raw materials and products. The neatly arranged brown-red anode plates are immersed in the copper sulfate solution of the electrolytic tank, and the employees in uniform work uniforms orderly tap to check the short circuit and wash the copper plates. As the company’s most important workshop, finished high-purity cathode copper is continuously produced from here every day.

“Our self-innovated continuous copper smelting production line with full bottom-blowing and full-heat state triple furnace is at the leading level in the world. Relying on innovation, the production efficiency of the enterprise is getting better and better, and the output value of the park has also been greatly improved.” Zhi Enrong said .

Amidst the roar of machines in the industrial park, the reporter walked into another large park in the Rare Earth High-tech Zone-the Photovoltaic New Energy Industrial Park. Here, the first phase of Shuangliang New Energy Technology‘s 5GW super solar high-efficiency module project has been put into operation. According to Erbo, the executive vice president of Shuangliang New Energy Technology (Baotou) Co., Ltd., the photovoltaic modules produced by the company are the terminal products of the photovoltaic industry, and the production line adopts the most advanced and top technology in the industry, especially AI artificial intelligence control recognition The system replaces the manual inspection, so that the product has the characteristics of high power, high efficiency, high yield rate, high benefit, and long service life. The product is favored by customers, and the annual output value is expected to reach 7 billion yuan.

Not far from the Phase I project of Shuangliang New Energy Technology, the Goldwind Baotou fan assembly plant project is also in full swing. Jia Zuxin, the project development manager, told reporters that Goldwind’s main business is wind turbines above 5H models, which are high-power onshore wind power generators. The generators can use the smart wind capture system to monitor wind force and direction in real time, significantly increasing power generation efficiency, and mobilizing wind turbines to efficiently respond to scheduling Instructions, and take the platform-based intelligent work order as the main line to build a smart operation ecological chain system for the wind power industry in the entire region, and the technology has reached the international leading level.

The park economy is an important “growth pole” for local development and a “main battlefield” for promoting high-quality development. Since the beginning of this year, the Rare Earth High-tech Zone has taken industrial transformation and upgrading as a breakthrough, actively played the leading role of scientific and technological innovation, gathered innovative resource elements, cultivated multiple innovation carriers, and built an innovative service system. “Iterative”, cultivate the industrial forest “full of vitality”, promote the high-end of traditional industries, the clustering of advantageous industries, and the scale of emerging industries, and give “new codes” to the industrial transformation and upgrading of the park.

According to statistics in 2022, the annual production capacity of refractory materials in my country is about 40 million tons. If the proportion of rare earth added to refractory materials reaches 5%, it will not only solve the problem of energy saving and consumption reduction of high-temperature kilns in current industrial enterprises, but also affect Baotou rare earth The balanced utilization of lanthanum and cerium resources will also play a major role in promoting.

Recently, Rare Earth High-tech Zone and Baotou Ande Rare Nai New Material Co., Ltd. aimed at this industrial breakthrough, invested by Ande Company, and built a rare earth new material conversion base project with an annual output of 120,000 tons of lanthanum and cerium in the Rare Earth High-tech Zone. This is It is the first enterprise in the country to apply rare earth lanthanum and cerium materials to refractory materials. At present, the enterprise is the first in the industry to develop dozens of rare earth fire-resistant functional products, such as rare earth composite high thermal conductivity press-feed materials, rare earth composite heat-insulating press-feed materials, rare earth lock heat control materials, rare earth thermal barrier radiation coatings, etc., and has obtained 19 National patents, and some patented products have been applied in industrial kilns in steel, building materials, rare earth and other industries.

In recent years, Inner Mongolia North Heavy Duty Truck Co., Ltd., a resident enterprise in the Rare Earth High-tech Zone, has insisted on the “two-wheel” drive of technological innovation and business model innovation, and independently developed the TR100AT unmanned mining dump truck, which is specially designed for the harsh environment of mines. It is 69 tons, with a rated load of 91 tons. It has high reliability, high endurance and low cost during use. The development and application of this model has greatly promoted the unmanned and intelligent development of mines. Up to now, about 6,000 units have been sold worldwide.

Science and technology “strength” leads, innovation “gathers” changes. The rare earth high-tech zone seeks breakthroughs at the source and seeks leaps in innovation. On the one hand, it insists on “creating something out of nothing” to cultivate emerging industries. Shuangliang Photovoltaic New Energy Industrial Park has formed 100GW monocrystalline silicon, 80GW monocrystalline silicon supporting new materials, and 20GW photovoltaic modules. The scale of production and the layout of the industrial chain, the wind power tower production capacity has reached 300,000 tons, and the “100 billion-level” industrial cluster has begun to take shape.

On the other hand, we will strengthen the “new growth in the middle” to upgrade traditional industries. The rare earth industry has vigorously extended the industrial chain of magnetic materials, hydrogen storage materials, polishing materials, catalytic and additive materials, rare earth alloys, and “rare earth +” consumer goods. In 2022, an output value of about 50 billion yuan has been formed. The non-ferrous metal industry has formed a whole industrial chain processing system from electrolytic aluminum and copper to refined aluminum and refined copper rods, plates, strips, foils and wires.

The latest news shows that in the 2022 annual evaluation report on the construction of national industrial transformation and upgrading demonstration zones released recently, the rare earth high-tech zone stood out among the participating parks in 35 cities across the country, and was rated as an excellent park, only 3 in the country.(Inner Mongolia Daily social media reporter Liu Xiangping intern Jia Tingting)

