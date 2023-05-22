Ferrari e Bitdefender, in pole position per la cybersecurity

The work of defense against cyber attacks is complex and articulated. It is in many cases based on prevention and good practices, but also the need for adequate structures for monitoring and identifying threats. In particular for large companies and large brands that are regularly targeted by hackers and organized groups of cybercriminals.

This is the case of Ferrari, for example, which in recent days has expanded its existing partnership with the cybersecurity service provider Bitdefender to enhance its arsenal against cyber threats.

Safety If you remember your password then you did something wrong by Arthur of Corinth

05 Maggio 2021



The Maranello company will integrate Bitdefender’s Advanced Threat Intelligence platform into its Security Operation Center, thanks to which Ferrari’s security analysts will be able to check any security alerts more promptly, improve threats and make responses faster and more effective in case of of emergency. Although prevention and the adoption of virtuous practices can mitigate the risk of accidents, in fact, excluding a priori the possibility of an attack in a large, complex and so publicly exposed organization is an almost impossible mission.

Ferrari is well aware of this, which just over a month ago suffered a ransomware attack, with the theft of some data and a ransom request, which the car manufacturer – they had said from Maranello – would not have paid in any way. A case of “whale phishing”, according to the experts, that is a phishing action aimed at attacking a big fish like the Prancing Horse brand. In that case BitDefender helped Ferrari to investigate the problem and find a solution quickly.

Now, with the new partnership, one can imagine that one of the objectives is to avoid – as far as possible – that incidents like this could happen again in the future. With the Bitdefender platform integration, Ferrari will benefit from the vendor’s operational intelligence feeds, so as to always have a complete picture of threats and so-called indicators of compromise related to advanced threats, phishing and fraud. The system is also able to monitor dangerous IP addresses, domains, URLs and filehashes used to spread malware over the network, vulnerability exploits and much more.

Cyber ​​security “I spied on you from the webcam”: how to defend yourself against sexual extortion by Andrea Nepori

August 14, 2021





Ferrari’s security analysts will also have access to Bitdefender’s Operational Intelligence API, a query service that provides actionable information not only about cybersecurity threats themselves, but also related context information, such as cybercriminals, families of malware, victim profiles (industry, country, platform), trustworthiness, severity, popularity scores, vulnerabilities and exploits, and more. In short, a real suite of “cyber intelligence” with which the Maranello company will have at its disposal a real defense weapon against cybercriminals.

“As in Formula 1 racing, every second counts when it comes to preventing, detecting and blocking cybersecurity attacks, and cyber threat intelligence is critical to security operations and speed of response,” he explained. Florin Talpes, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Bitdefender, who continues: “Our extended relationship with the Prancing Horse builds on our already strong track record as Team Partner of Scuderia Ferrari and, as a leader in our respective sectors, We will work together to help Ferrari stay ahead of the latest cybersecurity threats.”

Trips How to defend yourself against online scams during the summer holidays by Alessandro Longo

05 July 2022





The evolution of the infrastructure of an organization like Ferrari to meet the new cybersecurity needs is in line with the current needs of all medium and large organizations. According to a study conducted by Bitdefender interviewing more than 400 ITC specialists globally, virtually all experts (99% of respondents) are concerned about the evolution of cyber-threats and cyber-attack methods.

A concern that reflects the spread of increasingly sophisticated tactics to compromise sensitive data and the evolution of social engineering techniques. Experts fear in particular the so-called double-extortion malware attacks, in which cybercriminals first demand a ransom in order to “free” encrypted data, and then threaten to use private data stolen from companies for large-scale phishing operations or publicly disclose victim data. Furthermore, according to the results of the survey, vulnerabilities and “zero day” attacks, i.e. based on flaws not yet known to the public and therefore unresolved, are always the number one risk that sector experts look at with the greatest fear. They are followed by supply chain attacks, ransomware, and finally social engineering attacks that exploit not so much the vulnerabilities of the systems as those of the humans who operate them.