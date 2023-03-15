Home News What a good example! Taxi driver in Neiva, returned valuables that a foreigner forgot
News

What a good example! Taxi driver in Neiva, returned valuables that a foreigner forgot

by admin
What a good example! Taxi driver in Neiva, returned valuables that a foreigner forgot

A foreign citizen who had hired a taxi service from the city of Neiva to Villavieja, Huila, left behind several items of great value in the vehicle when he got off. But thanks to the honesty of a taxi driver, he managed to get them back.

The taxi driver, upon noticing the presence of the objects forgotten in his taxi, did not hesitate to find the owner of the items and thus be able to return them. After several attempts, he finally managed to contact the foreign citizen and coordinate with him the delivery of his belongings.

The foreigner, who was quite worried about the loss of his valuables, was very grateful to the taxi driver for his gesture and honesty, and described him as a true example to follow.

The fact has been applauded not only by the general public, but also by his fellow taxi drivers, who highlight the integrity and responsibility of this professional driver, by doing the right thing in a situation that many others could have taken advantage of for their own benefit.

The taxi driver himself has humbly declared that he only did what any honest person would have done in his place, but that he feels very happy to have been able to help the foreigner to recover his belongings and to have left a good impression of his city and his country.

See also  Anchor Ping Rong's Kuaishou account with 24.191 million fans has been banned - Latest News - cnBeta.COM

You may also like

Bremen clinics: More money for pandemic resistance

Weekend of our internationals: relive the performances of...

Camila Osorio will lead the tennis team for...

The new Prime Minister answers reporters’ questions and...

OVERALL ROUNDUP: Incident over the sea – criticism...

Binance Suspends GBP Deposits and Withdrawals After Suspending...

Trade knock-out certificates – achieve high returns with...

Klopp maintains hope that Liverpool will make an...

Young people for peace and not for war:...

Injured: Two 28-year-old Carinthians fell drunk with an...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy