A foreign citizen who had hired a taxi service from the city of Neiva to Villavieja, Huila, left behind several items of great value in the vehicle when he got off. But thanks to the honesty of a taxi driver, he managed to get them back.

The taxi driver, upon noticing the presence of the objects forgotten in his taxi, did not hesitate to find the owner of the items and thus be able to return them. After several attempts, he finally managed to contact the foreign citizen and coordinate with him the delivery of his belongings.

The foreigner, who was quite worried about the loss of his valuables, was very grateful to the taxi driver for his gesture and honesty, and described him as a true example to follow.

The fact has been applauded not only by the general public, but also by his fellow taxi drivers, who highlight the integrity and responsibility of this professional driver, by doing the right thing in a situation that many others could have taken advantage of for their own benefit.

The taxi driver himself has humbly declared that he only did what any honest person would have done in his place, but that he feels very happy to have been able to help the foreigner to recover his belongings and to have left a good impression of his city and his country.